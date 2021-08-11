Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.23

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 6683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 56.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

