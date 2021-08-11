Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWGFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 1,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,120. IWG has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

