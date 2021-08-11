Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCMWY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swisscom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. 7,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

