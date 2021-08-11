Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 33,863 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of -0.31.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

