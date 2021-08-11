Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

TSE:ABX traded up C$0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,296. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.63. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.69.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

