Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $59,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $229.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

