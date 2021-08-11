Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 6,116 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 510.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242,989 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

