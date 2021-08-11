Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $301.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

