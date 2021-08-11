Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

MDT stock opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

