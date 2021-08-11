Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,579 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $39.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.