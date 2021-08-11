Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

NYSE:TGT opened at $264.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

