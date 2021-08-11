Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after buying an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.32.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.