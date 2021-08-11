Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

