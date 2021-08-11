Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $218.06 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

