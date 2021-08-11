Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $8.05 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 463,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,520,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

