Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $236.85 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

