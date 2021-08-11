Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

