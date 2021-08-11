Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85.

