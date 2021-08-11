Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

