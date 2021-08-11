Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $223.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

