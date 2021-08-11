Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

