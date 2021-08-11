Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,286 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

