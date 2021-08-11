Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 353 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,998,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $361.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

