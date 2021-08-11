Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €67.54 ($79.46). Basf shares last traded at €67.24 ($79.11), with a volume of 1,096,326 shares changing hands.

BAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.33 ($93.33).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

