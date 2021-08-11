Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €79.33 ($93.33).

BAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €67.48 ($79.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €66.83.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.