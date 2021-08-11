Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $166.88 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,043,084 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

