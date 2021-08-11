Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 3,900 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05.

RM stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. 56,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.70. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $587.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Regional Management by 16.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

