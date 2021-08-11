Bath & Body Works (BBWI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BBWI opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

