Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.