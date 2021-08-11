Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. 66,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

