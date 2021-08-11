Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.21. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 3,423,466 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTE. National Bankshares raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 25,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at C$859,012.65.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

