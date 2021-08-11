Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BECN. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of BECN opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 50.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.