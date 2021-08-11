Beacon Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $801.54 million, a PE ratio of 495.25 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $660,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $107,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

