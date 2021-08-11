Beacon Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $30,241.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00018491 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

