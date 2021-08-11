Beam Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Beam has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001519 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $66.51 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006344 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 94,447,680 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

