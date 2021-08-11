Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 39.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $5.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,298,215,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars.

