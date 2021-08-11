Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $240.66. 1,163,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,937. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.89.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.