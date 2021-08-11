Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 765,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

