Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.30

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 3887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

