Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

