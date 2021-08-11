Benchmark Downgrades Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) to Hold

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GNOG stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

