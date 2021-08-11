Benchmark Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $90.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

