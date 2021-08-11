Benchmark Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target to $9.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

VYGR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,372. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

