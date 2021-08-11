Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Tops One Day Volume of $244,154.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $11.19 million and $244,154.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00882292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00112466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 17,149,730 coins and its circulating supply is 8,215,116 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

