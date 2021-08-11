Benchmark Raises Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $56.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FYBR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

