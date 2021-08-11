Benchmark Raises Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $56.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FYBR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
