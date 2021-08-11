Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,331.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.