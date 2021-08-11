Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bentley Systems worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.02.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

