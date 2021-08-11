Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

BSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion and a PE ratio of 115.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

