Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Down to $64.41

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.41, but opened at $62.06. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 1,313 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,887 shares of company stock valued at $77,696,667 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

