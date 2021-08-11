BEPRO Network Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $67.48 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00885942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00111410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043637 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.